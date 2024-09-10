Patricia Wyman, 88, of Cavendish

P

atricia Ann “Pat” Wyman of Cavendish passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 5, 2024, at the age of 88.

Her grandson Joey Wyman took care of her with much dedication through a long illness. She was born Dec. 10, 1935 in Littleton, N.H., to Harold and Doris (Ames) Shattuck. She spent her youth in Springfield, Vt. In 1952 she married Philip Wyman and moved to Cavendish, where she raised her family.

Pat was a hard-working and resourceful person, putting much time and energy into caring for her family and upkeeping her home and property. A few examples of her hard work were digging dandelions — her favorite in the spring — and making jams and jellies every summer after foraging for wild strawberries and crab apples.

She worked at Mack Molding for many years and GE where she retired. She was also an Emergency Medical Technician for the Cavendish Rescue Squad for over 20 years. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and making sure they had whatever they needed or wanted. Visiting with friends and relatives was a favorite thing to do, talking and playing games, as well as going to yard sales and reading mystery novels.

Pat was predeceased by her husband Phil and her son Jeffrey. She is survived by her son Richard and daughter Anita Smith, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As per her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department, 2153 Main St., Cavendish, VT.