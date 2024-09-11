VINE’s ‘Pasture Pals’ program returns Sept. 14-Oct. 5

Due to popular demand, VINE Sanctuary, located at at 158 Massey Road in Springfield, is bringing back its Pasture Pals program. Come hang out from 10 a.m. until noon every Saturday from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5.

Pasture Pals is a fun, hands-on humane education program designed for kids. Each session is led by a local elementary school teacher offers a unique lesson focused on empathy, volunteerism, environmental awareness and learning to celebrate differences. Because each week features different activities, your little ones are welcome to join as many sessions as they would like.

The real magic begins after the lesson when the kids get to meet our animal residents. There will be easy (and fun) chores like refilling water troughs and sharing donated fruits and veggies with the animals. It is a special opportunity for kids to connect with nature and their sanctuary friends.

Important reminders:

Closed-toe shoes are required.

Please, no food. Our goats may be sweethearts, but they’re also sneaky snack thieves. (You don’t want to find out how fast they can swipe a granola bar!)

No need to register – just show up and be ready for learning and fun. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please arrive on time so you do not miss the essential instructions and gate entry at 10:00 a.m.

