VT PoC launches the VT PoCket Guide

The Vermont Professionals of Color Network announces the launch of its latest innovative tool, the VT PoCket Guide. This digital brochure is designed to support and empower Vermont’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color community by providing essential information, resources and connections to foster a sense of belonging and inclusivity throughout the state.

From identifying BIPOC-owned businesses to discovering community events, activities and services, this platform is a one-stop resource for all things related to living, working and thriving in Vermont.

Key features of the VT PoCket Guide

Comprehensive Resource Directory : access a curated list of local businesses, services, and organizations that cater to the BIPOC community

: access a curated list of local businesses, services, and organizations that cater to the BIPOC community Community Connection Tools : find and engage with community events, cultural activities, and support networks

: find and engage with community events, cultural activities, and support networks Interactive Navigation : easily locate essential services such as grocery stores, winter/summer resources, and religious sanctuaries

: easily locate essential services such as grocery stores, winter/summer resources, and religious sanctuaries Personalized Experience: tailored recommendations and information based on user preferences and needs

“Our mission has always been to advance the economic, professional, and social prosperity of Vermont’s BIPOC community,” said Tinotenda Rutanhira, co-executive director of VT PoC. “The VT PoCket Guide is a significant step toward achieving this goal by providing a digital concierge service that connects individuals with their communities, resources, and activities in a meaningful way.”

The development of the VT PoCket Guide is made possible through the generous support of the Northfield Savings Bank Foundation and the software development expertise of GameTheory Co.

“The NSBF is proud to honor VT PoC for launching this invaluable initiative to enrich our community,” said Nicole Carignan, Chair of the NSBF Board of Directors. “Those of us serving on the Foundation Board are grateful to partner with these organizations supporting their work in our community and see it as an investment in a brighter future for all. Together, we can make a difference that lasts for generations to come.”

“At GameTheory, we love working with teams who have powerful expertise that can result in tangible impact on a community,” said Marguerite Dibble of GameTheory. “We love collaborating with those teams to take all that knowledge and translate it into an easy to access, enjoyable experience that brings all that impact to life. This project is such a great example of that and we can’t wait to see how it continues to evolve out there in the world.”

By leveraging technology and community input, VT PoC aims to make Vermont a more welcoming and inclusive place for everyone. The VT PoCket Guide is a testament to its commitment to empowering individuals and fostering a strong, united community.