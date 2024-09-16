Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 18

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. Click here to access the meeting using Zoom.

Below is its agenda.

1. Hearing on Unified Development Bylaw Amendment

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes from the Special Selectboard Meeting dated Sept. 3, 2024 and the Selectboard Meeting date Sept. 4, 2024

4. Citizen’s Comments

5. Old Business

6. Adopt Unified Development Bylaw Amendment

7. Request for Use of Economic Development Funds; Sharon Baker

8. Amend Hennessey Health Order to Remove Requirement For Phase II Report

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn