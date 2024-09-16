Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 18
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 16, 2024 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. Click here to access the meeting using Zoom.
Below is its agenda.
1. Hearing on Unified Development Bylaw Amendment
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Approval of Minutes from the Special Selectboard Meeting dated Sept. 3, 2024 and the Selectboard Meeting date Sept. 4, 2024
4. Citizen’s Comments
5. Old Business
6. Adopt Unified Development Bylaw Amendment
7. Request for Use of Economic Development Funds; Sharon Baker
8. Amend Hennessey Health Order to Remove Requirement For Phase II Report
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.