GMUSD Board agenda for Sept. 19

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 19, 2024 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 South and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86893724427

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. August 15, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)

V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)

B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)

C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations(10 Minutes for Questions)

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(10 minutes)

A. Bond Discussion

VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Transportation

D. Outreach/Publicity

E. Restructuring

IX. Budget Discussion

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom;5 minutes per person)

XI. BOARD COMMENTS

XII. NEW BUSINESS:

A.

XIII. OLD BUSINESS

A. Update on appeal

B. Update on Restructuring

XIV. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS

XV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(5 minutes per person)

XVI. ADJOURNMENT