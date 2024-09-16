GMUSD Board agenda for Sept. 19
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 16, 2024 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 19, 2024 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 South and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86893724427
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. August 15, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations(10 Minutes for Questions)
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(10 minutes)
A. Bond Discussion
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Outreach/Publicity
E. Restructuring
IX. Budget Discussion
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom;5 minutes per person)
XI. BOARD COMMENTS
XII. NEW BUSINESS:
A.
XIII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Update on appeal
B. Update on Restructuring
XIV. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(5 minutes per person)
XVI. ADJOURNMENT
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.