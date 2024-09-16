Meeting to address re-imagined South Derry

T

he South Londonderry Master Planning Task Force and Stevens & Associates engineering consultants will present maps and information for making the South Londonderry community a vibrant walkable district from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

The public is invited to this event, which will be held at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Route 100, in Londonderry, on Zoom, and on the GNAT-TV YouTube channel.

Look for the Zoom link to the Sept. 23 meeting on the homepage of the Londonderry government website by clicking here.

This is a followup to the April 24 meeting. You can view that meeting by clicking here.

Public comments and questions are welcomed. The groups are especially interested in residents’ ideas on the uses of land and buildings, the character of the village, and possible future activities centered on the old Post Office Building.

This is a project of the former Londonderry Planning Commission and paid for by a grant from the VT Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Contact Emmett Dunbar at anjalifarmvt@gmail.com or Mimi Lines at maryadamslines@gmail.comfor more information.