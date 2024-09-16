A

new partnership has formed to explore housing needs and solutions in the towns of Jamaica, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall. The Windham Regional Commission is partnering with the University of Massachusetts Center for Resilient Metro Regions in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning and the American Institute of Architects Foundation’s Communities by Design Program to engage the public to assess housing needs and develop recommendations to address potential solutions.

The partnership has scheduled two public meetings to gather input from the communities as well as present recommendations on from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Thursday, Sept. 26 in the gymnasium at Flood Brook School, 91 VT Route 11 in Londonderry.

“Because planning is done on a town by town basis in Vermont, it limits the conversation about how much housing is needed and where the development of housing may make the most sense,” said WRC Associate Director Susan Westa. “This can be particularly challenging as communities look to encourage housing development in areas where flood hazards are minimal.”

This effort is an experiment to convene a conversation across town boundaries to explore where residents see themselves, their family members, neighbors, coworkers, and the next generations living throughout the different stages of their lives. The end product is not a new plan or regulation, but ideas and concepts that may be built upon by the communities. “If this type of approach and conversation works, we’ll explore opportunities to replicate it with other groupings of towns within the region,” said WRC Executive Director Chris Campany.

A 4-Town Housing Needs Assessment will be presented at the first public meeting Sept. 24. The needs assessment was developed by a graduate student and faculty member at UMass. The public meeting will incorporate plenty of time for questions and public input from the four communities about housing issues and concerns.

The second public meeting on Sept. 26 will involve a presentation of recommendations for the towns and public to consider. The AIA Team, which includes design and planning professionals, will present options, approaches, and recommendations, including best locations, types of housing, mix, and policy considerations and a final strategic report. The AIA Team will be embedded in the communities and at the Depot on Route 100 in South Londonderry from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26.