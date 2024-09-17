Abbigale Williams awarded Andover Scholarship
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 17, 2024 | Comments 0
She is the daughter of Wesley Williams, one of 70 previous recipients of the Andover Scholarship.
Since the 1990s, the scholarship has provided support for outstanding high school seniors living in Andover as they pursue the next steps in their education. During the interview process, candidates express how important growing up in and being supported by this community has been to each of them.
The Andover Scholarship fund is a recognized public charity under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is funded entirely through local donations. If you would like to make a donation, send it to the Andover Scholarship Committee, 953 Weston Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Education News • In the Community
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.