Abbigale Williams awarded Andover Scholarship

A

bbigale Williams is this year’s recipient of the Andover Scholarship. She graduated from River Valley Technical Center and Green Mountain Union High School and will be majoring in criminal justice at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. Her goal is to become a game warden.

She is the daughter of Wesley Williams, one of 70 previous recipients of the Andover Scholarship.

Since the 1990s, the scholarship has provided support for outstanding high school seniors living in Andover as they pursue the next steps in their education. During the interview process, candidates express how important growing up in and being supported by this community has been to each of them.

The Andover Scholarship fund is a recognized public charity under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is funded entirely through local donations. If you would like to make a donation, send it to the Andover Scholarship Committee, 953 Weston Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143.