To the editor: Progressive policies are making Vermonters poorer

Concerning Sen. Alison Clarkson’s recent letter to the editor: Clarkson on why taxes increased so much and what can be done about it:

The Vermont legislature is so out of touch with hard working Vermonters that I find it offensive how they find every excuse to blame high property taxes on nearly everything but themselves. The legislature has clearly forgotten their constituents in favor of the progressive agenda they have adopted.

They may as well say the Democratic Party in Vermont no longer exists. The Democrats have been hijacked by the far-left Progressives whose interest are far more global than local. We cannot fix global issues without first fixing local issues. If our citizens cannot afford to live in their homes, then who is going to pay the exorbitant taxes that the Vermont legislature has a habit of continually raising.

As a pastor, I administer a breakfast mission where we serve free breakfast five days a week. In the past few months — since new taxes have gone into effect, home assessments have been assessed, property tax bills have been received and people have struggled to cope with record inflation — I have seen the number of people we serve meals to increase daily. I’ve witnessed firsthand the number of people who are eating their ONLY meal of the day increase dramatically.

Considering the inflationary increases, the donations, and grants that we receive barely cover the costs of the food we purchase, the electric bills, propane and heating oil, and trash bills that we are required to pay. If the Clean Heating Standard the legislature wants to pass clears the State House and Senate, we will be forced to close our church and the free breakfast mission that we operate for the entire Upper Valley Community.

I believe it’s time to send the Progressive legislature packing their State House desks and replace them with fiscal conservatives who listen to their constituents.

We could start by replacing our senators who believe it’s right to blame increasing costs on everything except their liberal politics. We should send Andrea Murray, Jonathan Gleason and Jack Williams to Montpelier.

My experience this election season has been that these three newcomers are listening and learning about their constituents’ needs, while our current Windsor senators are making excuses and relying on voter ignorance to send them back to the Golden Dome. It’s time that we show them we are tired of continually increasing government overreach and that we are smarter than they give.

Blessings and Peace,

Pastor Earl Dionne

Rachel Harlow United Methodist Church

Windsor

Christian Global Outreach Ministries

Executive Director of Rachel’s Kitchen Inc.

Windsor