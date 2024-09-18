Preorder a Chester Townscape raised wooden planter by Oct. 1
Buyers may choose a rustic style or a Victorian style raised planter; the sealed finish may be painted or stained to accent a desired decor. The Victorian style has additional design embellishments and an extended top surface that provides functional work space. Each planting box is lined with waterproof material and is ready to be filled with soil and desired flowers, herbs or vegetables.
Click here to download the order form that includes photos, dimensions, and prices for the two styles. Because only 10 planters are available, prepaid orders need to be mailed to Chester Townscape before Oct. 1. Successful buyers will receive an e-mail that includes pickup details.
Chester Townscape will raffle off one of each style planter at its display on the west end of the Green during the Chester Festival on the Green on Sept. 21 and 22. Send an e-mail or call 978-500-5805 with any questions.
