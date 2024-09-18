UU Meetinghouse hosts lasagna dinner Sept. 21

T

he Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Road in Springfield, is hosting a last-day-of-summer Lasagna Dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The menu includes different kinds of homemade meat, vegetarian and gluten-free lasagna, fresh garden salad, garlic bread, beverages and dessert. Takeout is available. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children age 5 and up.