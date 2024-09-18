UU Meetinghouse hosts lasagna dinner Sept. 21

| Sep 18, 2024 | Comments 0

Different types of homemade lasagna will be offered

The Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Road in Springfield, is hosting a last-day-of-summer Lasagna Dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The menu includes different kinds of homemade meat, vegetarian and gluten-free lasagna, fresh garden salad, garlic bread, beverages and dessert. Takeout is available. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children age 5 and up.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.