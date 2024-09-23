Electric car cruise-in Sept. 28 at Chester’s Country Girl Diner

Are you EV curious? Come to the Electric Vehicle Cruise In from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Country Girl Diner parking lot, 46 VT-103 in Chester.

This event is being held as part of National Drive Electric Week, which takes place from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6.

Anyone with an EV is encouraged to “cruise in” and be part of the event. Come share your enthusiasm for driving electric. This event offers an opportunity to ask folks who drive EVs what they love about their cars, other than being gas free and low maintenance. Several dealers from the area, attending with new EVs, will also be on hand to answer questions.

Several incentives are available for folks to purchase EVs; now is a great time to find out more if you have been thinking about making the switch. Refreshments will be served. Take a leaf-peeping drive and “cruise in” to the Country Girl Diner. (The diner is not open for dinner.)

The event is being co-hosted by the diner and the Green Team from First Universalist Parish of Chester. Click here for more information and/or to register your EV for the event.