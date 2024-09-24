Joan Pickering, 83, formerly of Jamaica

Joan Eleanor (Morrison) Pickering, a former resident of Jamaica, Vt., passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Rochester, N.H., on Sept. 6, 2024, at the age of 83. Joan was born Nov. 28, 1940, to George and Elinor (Peck) Morrison.

She grew up in Jamaica, Vt., and graduated from Leland & Gray Seminary in Townshend. Joan enjoyed antiques and had an antiques store in Wilmington, before retiring to Bradenton, Fla.

Joan enjoyed her retirement visiting, often with her grandkids and great grandkids. Joan was preceded in death by beloved husband Clarence Pickering, daughter Sheila and both of her parents.

She is survived by her son Rodney Rawson (Stephanie) of West Townshend, daughter Shelley Frank (Scott) of Rochester, N.H., and son Gregory Rawson (Kathy) of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren Jessica, Carrie, Katrina, Samantha and Trent; and great-grandchildren Luke, Elliot and Amelia. She is also survived by brothers Johnny and Gene and sisters Judy and Janette.

A memorial service will be planned for later date.