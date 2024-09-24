Senior Solutions announces new Nutrition & Wellness director

S

enior Solutions, the Area Agency on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, announces the hiring of Liza Eager as its new Nutrition and Wellness director, replacing Thom Simmons, a Chester resident who took a position with Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry.

Eager will oversee the congregate meal programs, Meals on Wheels contracts, the Foxy Fund pet food assistance program and a variety of other nutrition and wellness initiatives.

With many years of experience in nutrition, community outreach and public health, Eager brings a wealth of expertise to Senior Solutions. She most recently was employed by the Vermont Department of Health, where she led efforts to support the prevention and management of chronic diseases. Prior to that, she managed community health programs at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liza to the team,” said Mark Boutwell, executive director of Senior Solutions. “Her extensive experience and passion for fostering healthy lifestyles align with our mission to promote the well-being and dignity of older adults. We look forward to her leadership in advancing our nutrition initiatives and fostering a healthier community.”

Eager will be responsible for developing comprehensive nutrition and wellness programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients and partners. She will also collaborate closely with the community and home-delivered meals programs to ensure that the offerings are nutritious and aligned with current dietary trends.

“I am excited to join Senior Solutions and contribute to its mission of promoting healthier living,” said Eager. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and making a positive impact on the well-being of our clients and the broader community.”