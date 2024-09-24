To the editor: State House candidate Morrow on ‘listening tour’ this week

My name is Chris Morrow. I am running for state representative from Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall, the Windham-Windsor-Bennington District. If you would like to meet me and discuss state government, I am on a listening tour with an event in each town over the coming week. Please join me!

