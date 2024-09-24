To the editor: State House candidate Morrow on ‘listening tour’ this week
My name is Chris Morrow. I am running for state representative from Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall, the Windham-Windsor-Bennington District. If you would like to meet me and discuss state government, I am on a listening tour with an event in each town over the coming week. Please join me!
Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. – Winhall Community Arts Center – Winhall
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. – New American Grill – Londonderry
Monday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. – Andover Town Hall – Andover
Tuesday Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. – The Hub at Weston – Weston
You can find out more information on my website by clicking here.
Thank you,
Chris Morrow
Weston
