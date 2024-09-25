Nordic Harmoni to perform at Peru Fair

N

ordic Harmoni will be singing together again during the annual Peru Fair at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28 in the Peru Church, 252 Main St.

Nordic Harmoni is the only Swedish-American chorus in southern Vermont; it enjoys sharing Scandinavian heritage and traditions.

All interested singers are welcome to join Nordic Harmoni. Seventy percent of the songs are sung in English and 30 percent are in Swedish. Singers are not required to speak Swedish; help is provided with all pronunciations.

Rehearsals are held at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 North Main St., in Londonderry, under the direction of Lorri Bond.

The Peru Fair started in 1978 as a tag sale and has grown to much, much more with over 100 exhibitors and upwards of 6,000 visitors each year. Proceeds are donated to the Peru Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors from Peru who are continuing their education.

To learn more about Nordic Harmoni call Carl-Erik Westberg at 802-824-6578 or visit the web site.