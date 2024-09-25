State House candidate Charlton to hold Grafton, Chester ‘listening’ events

Hang on to that mail-in ballot! This election you have a vote and a voice.

What do you want for the state of Vermont? What are your priorities and concerns? What ideas do you have for solutions? You are invited to tell Tom Charlton, a Republican who is running for representative to the State House for the Windsor-Windham District, about the important issues that affect you, your pocketbook, your community and your children.

Two events are scheduled: Friday, Sept. 27 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Grafton Town Hall, 117 Main St. Hall. Both events run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The format is open mic, with residents given three minutes each to speak. Participants will have a second opportunity to speak if time allows, and Charlton will take questions at the end of the evening. Further dates and a Zoom event will be announced.

This event is for the whole community, whatever your party. Now is the time to strike a balance for Freedom and Unity.