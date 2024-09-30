Children’s fall foliage art workshop Oct. 5 in Weston

W

ilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, invites children to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for a special art-making workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Attendees will listen to a story and then create watercolor trees and decorated leaves to celebrate the season.

The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-4307.