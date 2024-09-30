Grace Cottage hosts two Saturday flu shot clinics
Sep 30, 2024
You do not need to be an established patient at Grace Cottage to get a flu shot at these clinics. Pre-registration is recommended by calling 802-365-4331; walk-ins will be accommodated as space permits. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Most insurance covers flu shots; please bring an ID and insurance card with you. If you are not insured, payment for your flu shot is expected at the time of service.
Two different flu shots are being offered this year, one for those ages 6 months to 64 and one for those who are 65 and older. Flu shots are also available at Grace Cottage weekdays by appointment; call 802-365-4331.
An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to avoid getting the flu and spreading it to others. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine. People over age 65 or those with a chronic disease, such as diabetes or asthma, have a higher risk of contracting the flu and are especially urged to get the shot.
For more information about the flu and vaccination, visit www.healthvermont.gov or call the Vermont helpline at 2-1-1.
Grace Cottage will collect donations for the Townshend Food Shelf during the clinics. If you wish to support the Food Shelf in this way, you can bring a non-perishable food item to the clinic.
For more information about this or other Grace Cottage services, visit gracecottage.org or call 802-365-4331.
