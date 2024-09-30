Legislative Candidates’ Forum Oct. 10 in Ludlow

In keeping with its traditional efforts, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium will sponsor a forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 hosting the candidates seeking the three Windsor County seats in the Vermont Senate and the RW-1 House seat representing Ludlow, Mt. Holly and Shrewsbury.

The forum will take in the Heald Auditorium located on the second floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 39 S. Depot St.

All candidates have agreed to participate.

They include:

Alison Clarkson, Senate (D)

Senate (D) Jonathan Gleason, Senate (R)

Senate (R) Joe Major, Senate (R)

Senate (R) Andrea Murray, Senate (R)

Senate (R) Marc Nemeth, Senate (I)

Senate (I) Becca White, Senate (D)

Senate (D) Jack Williams, Senate (R)

Senate (R) Adrienne Raymond, RW1 (D)

RW1 (D) Kevin Winter, RW1 (R)

This event will seek the candidates’ positions on various issues facing state government. The program will begin with questions from the moderator, Jim Alic, FOLA chairman. This will be followed by questions from the audience. The forum is open to all interested residents of Windsor County, and the three towns making up RW-1.

Jacalyn Diesenhouse will be the timer, and Kevin Kuntz and George Thomson will be audience monitors. Call 802-855-8896 for more information.