Red Cross Blood Drive at GMUHS Oct. 10

From noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, Green Mountain Union High will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at the school’s gymnasium, 716 VT Route 103.

When you donate blood, you’ll receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. You will also automatically be entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. Just click here to learn about the gift card.

To make an appointment, please call 1-800-733-2767 or click here, then enter GMUHS to schedule an appointment.

You can also streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by clicking here to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.