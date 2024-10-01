Windham Foundation seeks buyer or partner for cash infusion for Grafton Cheese Co.

The Windham Foundation of Grafton has announced that it is seeking a partner or buyer for the 132-year-old Grafton Village Cheese Co.

A co-operative program of the foundation for decades, the cheese company is the award-winning producer of hand-crafted aged cheddar and cave-aged sheep milk cheeses. Part of the mission of the Windham Foundation is supporting Vermont rural towns economically and culturally, the cheese company being an example of a local food company that benefits both agriculture and employment.

Last year, the foundation brought in Curt Alpeter as chief economic officer. Alpeter, who has previously worked for IDX, MyWebGrocer and Runamok Maple, was tasked with positioning the cheese company for long-term success. Alpeter said he sees opportunity for the Grafton Village Cheese brand with adequate financial support, and both he and the committee of the Windham Foundation Board that oversees the cheese company have determined that that will require either new investment to grow the company or a sale to a better positioned partner with access to larger markets.

“Grafton Village Cheese Co. is an iconic Vermont brand with a great deal of potential. It has been built over years with so much love and commitment by our employees,” said Alpeter in a press release. “We have a great team, an award-winning product and a dedicated customer base which we are very proud to serve. We are hopeful a new partner will emerge with the resources to build on this legacy and take advantage of the huge potential to grow the brand.”