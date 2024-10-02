College News
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 02, 2024 | Comments 0
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2024 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Those local students are:
- Claudia Sammartano of Weston
- Noah Vittum of Springfield
- Eva Gagnon of Springfield
- Hayley Russell of Springfield
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
