To the editor: Density based zoning doesn’t belong in Chester’s rural districts

On Sept. 18, the Chester Planning Commission presented the Select Board with proposed changes to the Rural Zoning District Bylaws.

Due to questions and concerns that arose during this hearing regarding replacing Minimum Lot Size Requirements with Density Based Zoning, the Select Board voted to continue the public hearing to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. This is a good thing. All residents and landowners of Chester may use this time to fully understand the potential consequences of the proposed changes.

The 2023 Vermont Home Act 47 provides for affordable housing and density based zoning in areas of towns served by sewer and water. The Home Act does not support density zoning in Vermont’s rural landscape. Yet that is what Chester’s Planning Commission is proposing.

The Planning Commission began rewriting the Rural District Bylaws in January. This is the sixth and final phase. The changes would impact Chester’s two largest rural districts, the R-120 District and the Conservation Residential (CR) District, which represents roughly 90 percent of the town or 45 square miles. The current Minimum Lot Size is 3 acres in the R-120 and 5 acres in the Conservation Residential District. It is unclear exactly how small lots in the rural areas could be if Minimum Lot Size is eliminated. Reductions in road frontage and setback requirements are also proposed that would increase density along roads.

Replacing Minimum Lot Size with Density Based Zoning in rural districts would:

Make development in the rural areas harder to regulate

Increase development on smaller lots (lot size unknown)

Encourage strip development along roads in the rural areas

Add traffic on unpaved roads that are prone to flooding and mud season problems

Allow for a suburban, subdivision housing model in the rural districts

Collect no impact fees to help cover added costs to the town

Set an experimental precedent moving forward

Impact the scenic and rural character

Another substantial change in the proposed R-2 would decrease lot size (from 3 acres to 2 acres) along the east side of Rt. 103 from Trebo Road to Wymans Falls Road as well as up Trebo Road about the same distance. The same decrease in lot size is also slated for Rt. 10 from Gassetts east to the town line.

If these proposed bylaw changes are concerning, you are encouraged to attend the Chester Select Board public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. The Select Board welcomes input from the general public.

Amy and Brian Mosher

Chester

