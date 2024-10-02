To the editor: Rep. Chase has been attentive to Windham taxpayer needs
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 02, 2024 | Comments 0
I am writing to support the reelection of Heather Chase, delegate to the Vermont House from the Windham-Windsor District.
Heather Chase has kept our community of Windham well-informed about legislation being considered in Montpelier. She has met in person with Windham residents, attended our community events and has submitted articles regularly to our community newsletter.
This summer, she has been actively involved in working directly with residents of our town who received very large increases in their property taxes this year. She has met one-on-one with individuals and is involving state officials in trying to identify next steps to assist taxpayers.
I’m proud to have Heather Chase as my Vermont state representative and I urge voters to go to the polls and to vote for her re-election in November.
Sincerely,
Kord Scott
Chair
Windham Select Board
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.