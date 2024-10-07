40th Annual Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show Oct. 12

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 40th Annual Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

The festival promises a day full of fun and surprises. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the unique creations of more than 50 craft and artisan vendors. Come shop for gifts, decor, local art, quilts, clothes and more.

Seven food trucks and vendors will serve a variety of delicious foods, including waffles, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, comfort food, apple cider and more, to be eaten at the fair or taken home for dinner. Handmade packaged food vendors will be spread throughout the event; you will find culinary delights, such as baked goods, pies, freeze-dried candy, cupcakes, gluten-free goodies, sauces, and jams.

The chamber will be selling apple crisp made by the River Valley Technical Center Culinary Program, as well as apples and the iconic cider doughnuts from Wellwood Orchards.

Children can enjoy the “Fastest Kid in the Town Race” brought to you by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center and Springfield Hospital. Kids will also get to explore the circus arts with the always-popular Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures and try their driving skills on a UTV obstacle course with the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department. Get a drawing of your face from the caricature artist or get a drawing on your face from the face painting booth.

Adults can enjoy the beer and wine garden, located by the Grafton Cheese Co. Tent, and ongoing live music indoors and outdoors (with a dance floor). Uplift Acrobatics will give a performance outdoors in the afternoon between musicians. Come dance, listen, watch and relax.

The annual Apple Pie Baking Contest will take place in the cafeteria; Miss Vermont will be one of the judges. Do you have a famous pie recipe that your family loves? Bring your pie and ingredient list the morning of the festival to be entered and see how you stack up.

Get your animal fix by stopping by to enjoy some puppy kisses with the Springfield Humane Society, visit the goats and explore the sheepskin and wool display from Wool on Wheels. This local tradition takes place rain or shine and offers a chance for local residents and tourists to appreciate the beauty of fall in Vermont.