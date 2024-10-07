Ludlow Rotary’s annual Chili Cook-off Oct. 12
Admission is $15 per person, $5 for kids 12 and under or $35 for a family (two adults and two kids). This includes a sample of each chili plus bread, ice cream and cider.
According to cook-off chairman, Kevin Barnes, the chili is donated by individuals, clubs and businesses. New and exciting for this year, the serving positions will be randomized.
Plaques and cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category.
- First place — $200
- Second place — $100
- Third place — $50
Plaques will also be awarded to the chili with the most votes in the Judges’ Choice, Spiciest and Team Spirit categories.
The judges for this year are local law enforcement officers Chief Jeff Billings, Sheriff Ryan Palmer and Trooper Kevin Hughes.
There are three levels of sponsorship available:
- $75 Jalapeno Pepper Level — donor recognition on the ballot
- $150 Chili Pepper Level — two free event tickets and prominent placement on ballot
- $250 Cayenne Pepper Level — four free event tickets, prominent placement on ballot and social media recognition
Please mail your name, address and phone number along with sponsorship fee to Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. All sponsorships are tax deductible.
Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund, which will enable the Ludlow Rotary Club to continue its programs of local support. For more info, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or via e-mail.
