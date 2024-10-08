To the editor: Chase demonstrates leadership and knowledge of issues

Greetings to the Voters of Chester, Grafton, Windham and Athens,

It is with great pleasure that I endorse Heather Chase for re-election for another two-year term as our State Representative serving Chester, Grafton, Windham and Athens.

I had the opportunity to serve with Heather for several years on the Chester Select Board before serving myself as a State Representative in Montpelier. She was always conscientious and thorough in her approach to town government, demonstrating leadership and a deep knowledge and understanding of the issues facing our community. As your State Representative for the last two years, Heather has continued to show the same qualities she had during her nine years of service on the Chester Select Board.

While in the legislature, Heather served on the Commerce and Economic Development Committee with a focus on the needs of the towns she represents. She has also been a workhorse for her constituents devoting much of her time and energy to tackling their concerns by dealing and advocating for them through the complex state agency system to help them find a satisfying solution to their issues.

With her leadership background and business experience, (she operates a small business in Chester) and her knowledge of the concerns of her district I believe Heather has the best interests of her constituents in every decision that she makes, and will continue to do so in Montpelier for the next two years.

Heather’s record and convictions show she knows how to get things done. Thanks to her responsibility to all of the constituents in her legislative district and to the residents of the State of Vermont, we can be assured of a great state to live and work in.

I enthusiastically endorse Heather Chase in her bid for re-election as State Representative. I urge you to vote for her in November.

Tom Bock

Colchester