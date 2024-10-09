West River Farmers Market closes out 2024 season on Saturday
Cynthia Prairie | Oct 09, 2024 | Comments 0
©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLCThis Saturday, Oct. 12, is the final day of the West River Farmers Market in Londonderry for the 2024 season.
Don’t miss a beautiful fall foliage weekend and the last chance to purchase holiday gifts from some of your favorite craftspeople while picking up farm grown veggies, meats and flowers, grabbing a delicious meal while enjoying the old-timey guitar and fiddle music of Steven Spensley.
And be sure to pick up a commemorative canvas shopping bag for just $20 at the Market Manager’s Tent.
The market, located at the Williams Park at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It’s been a wonderful season and the board of directors of the market wishes to thank all our neighboring businesses, our patrons and the Town of Londonderry for making it possible. We look forward to seeing you all next May.
Please note that:
- Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless they are carried or are certified service animals.
- Parking is available in the Mill parking lot. Please do not park in our neighbors’ lots.
- If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.
- Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits are available.
For information regarding the market, please contact Natalie at 802-379-2326 or by e-mail.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.