West River Farmers Market closes out 2024 season on Saturday

his Saturday, Oct. 12, is the final day of the West River Farmers Market in Londonderry for the 2024 season.

Don’t miss a beautiful fall foliage weekend and the last chance to purchase holiday gifts from some of your favorite craftspeople while picking up farm grown veggies, meats and flowers, grabbing a delicious meal while enjoying the old-timey guitar and fiddle music of Steven Spensley.

And be sure to pick up a commemorative canvas shopping bag for just $20 at the Market Manager’s Tent.

The market, located at the Williams Park at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s been a wonderful season and the board of directors of the market wishes to thank all our neighboring businesses, our patrons and the Town of Londonderry for making it possible. We look forward to seeing you all next May.

Please note that:

Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless they are carried or are certified service animals.

Parking is available in the Mill parking lot. Please do not park in our neighbors’ lots.

If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.

Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits are available.

For information regarding the market, please contact Natalie at 802-379-2326 or by e-mail.