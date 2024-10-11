B

everly Jean Plumb, 74, passed away peacefully at her Chester home on Sept. 16, 2024. Beverly or Bev (as her family and friends called her) was born on Oct. 9, 1949, the daughter of Kenneth (Pat) Plumb and Thelma Stocker Plumb of Andover.

She attended Peaseville and Simonsville school in Andover. Bev graduated from Chester High School in Chester and then went on to Fanny Farmer School of Cookery in Boston, Mass.

She worked as a baker for many years at Stratton Mountain Resort, then later at Okemo Mountain as a prep cook. She is survived by her only daughter, Terri, and Terri’s husband, Tom Steele of Chester, grandchildren Andrew Plumb (Alexis) of Springfield, Emily McCann (Ryan) of Springfield, Mikey McCann Jr. of North Springfield, Alexandria Steele of Chester, and Anthony Steele of Chester, and two great grandchildren Rowan and Braxton.

Bev loved spending time with her family and friends. She made friends wherever she went. She loved volunteering her time at the Chester-Andover Family Center. She also enjoyed eating out and attending church functions.

Bev also remembered everyone’s birthday and anniversary, calling each one to make sure she made it special for them! Bev will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at the Andover Community Church, 928 Weston Weston-Andover Road in Andover, with a luncheon to follow. Donations may be made to The Andover Community Church, 928 Weston Weston-Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143.