Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 16

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

1. Reconvened Hearing on Unified Development Bylaw Amendment

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated September 18, 2024

4. Citizen’s Comments

5. Old Business

6. Reappraisal Compliance Plan

7. Upstairs at Town Hall request for funds

8. Draft Budget Review – Public Safety Department

9. Review Personnel Policy

10. Liquor License – Stone Hearth Eatery

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn