To the editor: Chase has integrity, compassion and should be re-elected to State House

I am delighted to support Heather Chase, a person of integrity and compassion, in her re-election for state representative for the people in the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.

Heather has served us well in Montpelier. As a nurse and a mother, she is a champion of the rights of a woman to make her own health-care decisions. In the face of increased school taxes, she has supported the homeowners in her district for tax relief all the way to Gov. Phil Scott. She voted to make child care more affordable, which increases the employment opportunities for working parents.

Don’t be misled by the disinformation and false statements from her opponents. Heather does not support a carbon tax and the Vermont legislature has not voted to raise heating oil costs.

As a former member of the state legislature and more recently sitting with Heather as members of the Chester Select Board, I know the hard work and attention that serving our communities requires. Heather Chase has done a good job during her years of representing all of the citizens of her community to bring solutions to the many challenges we face at an acceptable cost.

I have already cast my vote for Heather Chase for state representative. I hope you will too.

Leigh Dakin

Former state representative

Chester