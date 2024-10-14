To the editor: County Democratic chair urges residents to vote for Dem state Senate candidates

As we enter the last weeks of this election cycle, it is important to recognize the characteristics that are most critical in a candidate – integrity, honesty, transparency, and a genuine desire to be sensitive to and to understand the needs of the people of Vermont. There can be no ulterior or self-serving motives that would affect how that person votes on issues, no matter that person’s personal beliefs or religious affiliations and, above all, they should be immune from the influences of outside lobbyists.

I am grateful that the slate of democratic senatorial candidates in Windsor County check off all boxes – Sen. Alison Clarkson, Sen. Becca White, and Joe Major share records of dedicated leadership and selfless community service. Alison, as Senate Majority Leader, has guided many priorities through the legislature. Becca, as the co-chair of the Climate Solutions Caucus and the youngest woman in Senate history, elected in 2022, and served as a Windsor 6 representative prior to that. Joe as the Hartford town treasurer and a proven community leader, with extensive business management experience, who is dedicated to a Windsor County where everyone can thrive.

All three have a vision for moving us forward in the 21st century, to be sure that Vermont remains a viable place for young people to live and start families, while also supporting the needs of older Vermonters, attracting new businesses for expanded employment opportunities, developing affordable housing options which will encourage growth, and being sure that everyone is treated with compassion and respect – they are the problem solvers and leaders that we need now. Please join me in supporting Alison, Becca and Joe this year!

Respectfully submitted,

Sally Laurent

Chair

Windsor County Democratic Committee

Windsor