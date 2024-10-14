To the editor: Meet State House candidate Tom Charlton on Oct. 17

Hello my fellow Windham residents!

We all faced huge property tax hikes recently and I don’t think we can afford to pay a $4 per gallon tax on our home heating fuel, among other tax hikes coming our way.

Our education system is broken, the opioid epidemic is damaging Vermont families, our housing crisis is causing many of us to leave the state, we are facing homelessness and food insecurity, and the cost of living here in our beautiful state is spiraling out of control and we need to do something about it. The people in office today created this mess, so why not vote for someone new this election?

Please come meet candidate Tom Charlton at the Timber Ridge Base Lodge at Magic Mountain at 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17. He will fight for positive and affordable change! Coffee and light refreshments provided. Please reach out to me at 802-289-4012 with any questions. We hope to see you there.

Best,

Emily Goyette

Windham