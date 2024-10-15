Musicians to hold Kate Lorenz tribute Oct. 19

M

usicians, friends, colleagues, music fans and family will gather at The Stone Church, 210 Main St. in Brattleboro, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 for Sparkletown II: A Tribute to the Music & Spirit of Kate Lorenz. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This concert will be a big night of Kate’s own songs and the songs of many artists who were part of each other’s work. The musicians slated to perform include Session Americana with Kris Delmhorst, The Winterpills, Caitlin Canty, The Suitcase Junket, The Rear Defrosters, Ida Mae Specker and The Break Maids, Zak Trojano, The Constellations, Adam Klein and others.

These performers are part of a community of touring artists who live or record in Vermont, Massachusetts and beyond and collaborated over the years with Kate, a Chester resident whose songwriting and soaring vocals were an integral part of the music scene in Vermont, Massachusetts and beyond. She also was a beloved early childhood education teacher. She died unexpectedly on July 21, 2022.

Kate’s brother, Matt Lorenz of The Suitcase Junket, is organizing the production. Tickets cost $27 and may be purchased here; last year’s show sold out early. Kate’s music and T-shirts will be available to purchase.

This event is a fundraiser for the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, which supports the causes and ideas that she held dear: children and early literacy, women’s rights, the visual and performing arts, social justice, environmental education, music and more. Over the last two years, the fund has distributed $10,000 in gifts to 18 organizations.

Donations can be made at this site via PayPal, at the show or by check payable to the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 418, Chester, VT 05143.