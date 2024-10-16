Glidden family awarded 2024 Ludlow Rotary Club’s Community Service Award
The Glidden family has had ties to the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department for more than 100 years. Currently, the family is represented by Chief Bob Glidden Sr., Deputy Chief Bob Glidden Jr., Firefighter Karlene Glidden and Junior Firefighter Miles Glidden. The four of them have just over 100 years of combined experience in the fire service.
Many family members have served PVFD, and many are Life Members serving over 20 years. The award will be hung on the wall at the firehouse just under the plaques recognizing the late Wilma and Ronald Glidden for their many years of service to PVFD and the community.
