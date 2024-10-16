Grace Cottage to hold community forum on Care Board recommendations
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital invites the public to an open community forum at the Townshend Town Hall, 2006 VT Route 30, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Grace Cottage CEO Olivia Sweetnam will talk about recent recommendations from the Green Mountain Care Board’s consulting firm, Oliver Wyman, and answer your questions.
Refreshments will be served. All are welcome; no RSVP is necessary. For more information, call 802-365-9109.
