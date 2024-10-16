Kids’ Art Workshop Oct. 19 at Derry Library
The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for a workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
In addition to their artwork, children will bring home a free book thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation.
For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.
