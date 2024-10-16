Kids’ Art Workshop Oct. 19 at Derry Library

Children will create seasonal art, such as this pumpkin.

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for a workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

In addition to their artwork, children will bring home a free book thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation.

For more information contact the library at 802-824-3371.

