Medieval Faire returns to Putney Grammar School Oct. 19

The Grammar School, 159 Grammar School Lane in Putney, will transform its bucolic campus into a bustling medieval village as the backdrop for its 36th annual Medieval Faire, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Children can ride the flying dragon and Sir Lancelot’s flying horse, fire an apple slingshot, take part in pillow jousting and foam-arrow archery, ride the swan swing, ascend the climbing wall, battle a knight, scramble for treats at the candy catapult, make their own crowns and wands, visit the fortune teller, get their faces painted and take part in a dragon treasure hunt.

Attendees who complete the royal quest can be knighted by the King and Queen, who preside over the Faire on their royal thrones. Assorted games for the youngest children are offered at Merlin’s Midway; there truly is something for everyone.

Hidden Nest Farm will be bringing Molly the pony and Gummy Bear the quarter horse for pony rides from 10 a.m. to noon. Between 1 and 3 p.m., Vermont Armored Combat will put on live performances featuring knights in full armor battling in the ring.

Fairgoers of all ages can shop for treats and medieval-themed crafts in the Medieval Marketplace and enjoy a range of live music. There will be a food truck and a host of homemade soups, breads, baked goods and more.

Admission to the Medieval Faire is free and open to all. Unlimited all-day ride passes are $25 for the first pass and $20 for additional passes; individual tickets are also available. All-day passes are available for sale in advance or at the Faire.

Net proceeds from the Medieval Faire help to support The Grammar School’s financial aid fund, which serves to make the school affordable for as many families as possible. Click here for more information about the Faire or contact The Grammar School at 802-387-5364.