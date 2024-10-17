To the editor: Endorsements of incumbents ignore results of their actions

I see the endorsements of the incumbents and can’t help wondering how the people can completely ignore the results of their actions. see the endorsements of the incumbents and can’t help wondering how the people can completely ignore the results of their actions.

Highest in cost of living in relation to wages, second in homelessness, third in overall taxes per person; two out of five Vermonters living with food insecurity. We have high energy costs that our incumbents have made it a mission to raise them even higher. We have a per student cost that’s among the highest in the country yet we still have terrible proficiency scores.

The Springfield Family Center said that of the roughly 9,000 Springfield residents, 2,430 are at or below the poverty line. I was told there that they are struggling to serve the needs of everyone, just like the food shelves across the state.

With all of this our current legislators have decided among themselves with no input from we their employers if they should have one. Note that every current republican legislator felt it was justified. So other than that how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?

I understand that no matter how bad it is there will be people who will put party over people every time. I hope for Vermont’s sake they are in the minority for a change.