Call for ‘Priority Projects’ needing state, federal funding

Once again, Springfield Regional Development Corp. is partnering with the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and area towns to develop a list of Priority Projects for state and federal fund eligibility.

Projects must have an economic development nexus and should demonstrate the following:

Purpose and benefit to the region

Ready to get under way, if funded

Principals have demonstrated experience with similar projects

Support identified community/regional economic/development goals

Project budget includes identified sources/uses and a demonstrated funding gap

Job creation and/or retention

The Project Information Form is available here. Submissions must be completed by Nov. 8. They will be evaluated using the Scoring & Prioritization Matrix, which is also available online.

The Top 10 projects will be posted on the SRDC and MARC websites and submitted to the Agency of Commerce & Community Development, who will share with other funders for consideration in making decisions on grant programs.

For more information, please call Bob Flint at 802-885-3061 or send an e-mail.