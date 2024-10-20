Call for ‘Priority Projects’ needing state, federal funding
Once again, Springfield Regional Development Corp. is partnering with the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and area towns to develop a list of Priority Projects for state and federal fund eligibility.
Projects must have an economic development nexus and should demonstrate the following:
- Purpose and benefit to the region
- Ready to get under way, if funded
- Principals have demonstrated experience with similar projects
- Support identified community/regional economic/development goals
- Project budget includes identified sources/uses and a demonstrated funding gap
- Job creation and/or retention
The Project Information Form is available here. Submissions must be completed by Nov. 8. They will be evaluated using the Scoring & Prioritization Matrix, which is also available online.
The Top 10 projects will be posted on the SRDC and MARC websites and submitted to the Agency of Commerce & Community Development, who will share with other funders for consideration in making decisions on grant programs.
For more information, please call Bob Flint at 802-885-3061 or send an e-mail.
