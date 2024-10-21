To the editor: Cavendish Town Elementary PTG thanks all who helped purchase of sound system

On behalf of Cavendish Town Elementary School’s families, teachers, and staff, The Parent/Teacher Group extends a heartfelt thank you to Tyler Butterick and his non-profit company, Fairway Fundraising. This summer he donated money to purchase a much-needed sound system for our beloved school.

We’d also like to thank the event’s primary sponsors, including The Loft Tavern, Audiology Associates, Powered by Beltone, M&M Excavating, Calamari Recycling, Piper Sandler and Mary Davis Realtors.

The total amount raised was $11,978 with $1,000 covering the cost to move the playground slide by Scott Piper who graciously donated the remaining cost in labor and supplies. Our school might be small but we are mighty and greatly appreciate the kindness of community members and local businesses.

With gratitude,

CTES PTG

Proctorsville