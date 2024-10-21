To the editor: Chase has been terrific for Grafton

Heather Chase has been a terrific representative for Grafton. Heather is very responsive to our needs as individuals and as a town. She is committed to helping small schools survive, and will be front and center in the fight to keep Grace Cottage Hospital open.

This whole small village relies on these two institutions to keep us vibrant and healthy. In addition, after the floods, it was Heather who asked Becca Balint for help with our FEMA application.

She always makes herself available for individuals to talk to her. She routinely holds informal gatherings in Grafton to listen to constituents’ questions and concerns. With her personal understanding of how small businesses struggle and how young families need support, there is no one better to represent our town in the legislature.

Please vote for Heather Chase for state representative for the Windsor-Windham District!

Sally Warren

Grafton