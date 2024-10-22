Springfield man pleads guilty to gun charge

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Springfield man pleaded guilty on Monday to a gun possession charge before U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III in District Court in Burlington.

According to court records, including the stipulated facts in the plea agreement between the parties, in late February 2024, Ernest Lamphere, 44, was subject to a State of Vermont relief from abuse order, which was sought by his family members and prohibited his possession of firearms.

When law enforcement served the relief from abuse order on Lamphere on February 27 at his Springfield home, he turned over four firearms and also admitted opiate use, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for Vermont. Two days later, Lamphere was located alone in his vehicle, blocking the drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s in Springfield and nodding off from illegal drug use. Lamphere had opiates in his system at the time.

Along with significant quantities of illegal drugs located in his vehicle and on his person, Lamphere was also in possession of two AR-style rifles, a silencer, and assorted ammunition.

On Monday, Lamphere pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. His actual sentence will be determined by the District Court with reference to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines and statutory sentencing factors of the United States Code. If accepted by the court, the plea agreement signed by Lamphere and the government recommends: