To the editor: Why vote for Clarkson, White and Major?

There’s a reason you see lots of signs for Alison Clarkson, Becca White and Joe Major now: They are the cream of the crop running for the Vermont state Senate, and Windsor County voters recognize these stellar candidates. These three share a deep understanding of our communities’ needs and have records as public servants showing they know how to get tough things done to help all Vermonters.

As Senate majority leader, Clarkson has spearheaded impactful measures on quality education, public safety, economic justice and affordable healthcare. Those same policies inform Becca White’s work in Montpelier, as well as efforts to deal with climate resilience. And Joe Major’s leadership as Harford’s Town Treasurer underscores his keen eye for vital policies within tight budgets. All three care deeply about you and your quality of life, and their track record bares this out.

With the many challenges facing our state, it makes sense to elect proven leaders with the experience and know-how advocating for our community. Join me in voting for Alison Clarkson, Becca White and Joe Major to the Vermont Senate on Nov. 5. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Bob Williamson

South Woodstock