Casino fundraiser for Stingrays Swim Team Nov. 2
Get ready to test your luck with thrilling casino games, including blackjack, roulette, bingo and a human slot machine. Chips will be available for purchase at the following rates: 10 chips for $10, 22 chips for $20, 55 chips for $50 or 120 chips for $100. Guests must be at least 18 years of age to participate.
Event Highlights:
- Cash prizes: win big while supporting a great cause
- 50/50 Raffle: tickets available for $1 each, 6 for $5 or 20 for $10
- Casino Royale 50/50: Special raffle for just $20
The Crown Point Pub will be open for regular business. For more information, contact Krissie Pelletier.
