Casino fundraiser for Stingrays Swim Team Nov. 2

D

ive into an exciting evening of fun and fundraising from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Splash for Cash: Casino Night to support the Connecticut River Valley’s Stingrays swim team. The event will be held at the Crown Point County Club, 155 Golf Course Road in Springfield.

Get ready to test your luck with thrilling casino games, including blackjack, roulette, bingo and a human slot machine. Chips will be available for purchase at the following rates: 10 chips for $10, 22 chips for $20, 55 chips for $50 or 120 chips for $100. Guests must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Event Highlights:

Cash prizes: win big while supporting a great cause

50/50 Raffle: tickets available for $1 each, 6 for $5 or 20 for $10

Casino Royale 50/50: Special raffle for just $20

The Crown Point Pub will be open for regular business. For more information, contact Krissie Pelletier.