GM board votes to preview restructuring plan, overriding superintendent’s schedule

By Shawn Cunningham

n a bid to moderate reaction to an administration-generated restructuring plan for the three schools within the Green Mountain Unified School District, TRSU Superintendent Layne Millington said he would not reveal the plan until the next GM board meeting, on Thursday Nov. 21.

But, following board member Kate Lamphere’s request, the board voted 6-3 to have the plan released to its members 12 hours ahead of that meeting with the promise that they would not divulge it to the public.

Restructuring has been a topic bristling with fear, anger and suspicion. At the heart of the issue is the use of the district’s three buildings. One elementary school – Chester-Andover — is full of students while the other – Cavendish Town Elementary — is under utilized. From the beginning, when a four-person board committee comprised of one representative from each town was seated, Cavendish has maintained that since the outcome of the work would have a disproportionate effect on their school, it should have more representation.

After a number of meetings in which the full board worked as the restructuring committee, board chair Adrienne Williams said it appeared that the group was deadlocked. At the July 25, 2024 meeting the board turned the responsibility for the work over to Millington and the Two Rivers Supervisory Union and the administration of the three schools, Since then, TRSU has conducted a survey and held sessions for school public?? has been invited to give it opinions on the best new structure and the plan is ready for the board’s next meeting but not until then.

“I want to keep under wraps a little bit what our plan is because I get a little fearful if we release it too early people are going to take it, hit social media, cause a big disruption and controversy,” Millington has said before allowing the board a 12-hour review window. He said it was easier to bring it to the board’s meeting where there could be public comment and let the board decide. “If the board is unhappy with it, they can vote no.”

Millington said he had watched the earlier restructuring controversy and conflict and was trying to avoid that. He noted that “since most of the conflict happened at the board level,” Millington thought “it was not in the best interest to give (the plan) to the board prior to that night.”

He did hint at some of aspects of the plan, including that it would cost money and may involve a bond next year or a higher school budget for one year depending on the tax rate. He also said there were a number of variations to discuss. He also said that the plan would not involve moving the sixth grade to Green Mountain High, but that the plan does include putting a pre-school at Cavendish Town Elementary and adding a pre-school playground.

Lamphere then brought up her objections to receiving a plan, then being expected to vote on it. She instead suggested getting it 12 to 24 hours in advance with the stipulation that board members not divulge its contents to the public until the meeting. “I can’t bring my best self to a discussion if I’m given information that night,” said Lamphere.

“The board can act with one voice and vote on it and I would do it,” said Millington. He noted that as far as transparency, there will be a slide presentation at the meeting that will be recorded for people to access later. Millington also said he was fearful that after the presentation the board would fall back to their earlier positions when it came time to vote.

“People have a report that’s due and that’s when they get it,” said Millington.

Lamphere countered that decision-makers generally don’t get a report on the night of a meeting but rather in advance. She then moved to have the administration give the plan to board members 12 hours in advance of the Nov. 21 meeting at 6 p.m.

Williams asked that if the vote to receive the plan goes through, board members would keep the plan confidential until the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting there was also discussion of whether to adopt “policy governance” in which the board establishes expectations via policies and the district staff figure out how to meet those expectations. Millington noted that if the board was working under policy governance, the administration would not be putting the restructuring plan to a board vote, but making the decision whether to go forward.