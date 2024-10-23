To the editor: Vote Morrow, Bongartz and Plunkett for state House and Senate

As Election Day approaches, we are faced with an important decision about the future direction of our state. I am endorsing Chris Morrow for state representative (Andover, Londonderry, Weston, and Winhall) and Seth Bongartz and Rob Plunkett for state Senate (Bennington County, plus Londonderry, Stratton, and Wilmington) in this election.

What sets these candidates apart is not just their experience as community leaders, but their commitment to serving all of us as thoughtful public servants. In times of growing division and uncertainty in our country, and with serious challenges facing our state, we need leaders who are willing to listen, reflect, and act in the best interest of every citizen. I believe Chris, Seth and Rob embody these qualities.

Throughout their careers, they have consistently demonstrated a willingness to engage with diverse viewpoints, study issues deeply, and make decisions based on careful consideration.

I encourage you to join me in supporting Seth and Rob for Senate and Chris for the House. Let’s elect leaders who have the insight, character, and compassion needed to navigate the challenges we face and build a brighter future for us all.

Together, we can make a difference by choosing thoughtful, committed public servants. Please remember to vote on or before Tuesday, Nov. 5 — your voice matters.

Oliver Olsen

Londonderry