To the editor: Vote your climate conscience at the ballot box
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 23, 2024 | Comments 1
As the election draws closer, we cannot ignore the growing impact of climate change on our communities. Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton, along with dozens of wildfires this past summer — they’re all clear warning signs of a very real climate crisis.
This issue deserves more attention than it’s received so far this election cycle. During the presidential debate, only one brief question was asked about climate at the very end.
The fact is, the climate crisis impacts us all, no matter where we live or how much money we make. Americans are being told to flee their homes and risk losing everything. Meanwhile, Big Oil continues to put profits over people by prioritizing fossil fuels that continue to destroy our environment.
We cannot afford to lose any more time in the fight against the climate crisis. We need leaders — at the federal, state, and local level — who believe in the science of climate change and are willing or can be convinced to take bold action before it’s too late.
So I urge everyone: When you cast your ballot this November, think of our planet and the people that call it home.
Sincerely,
Anne D’Olivo
Manchester
