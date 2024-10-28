Jennifer Chambers appointed to state Clinical Utilization Review Board

S

pringfield Hospital announces that its director of Case Management and Social Services, Jennifer Chambers, has been appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to a three-year term on Vermont’s Clinical Utilization Review Board.

The 10-member board, established in 2010, is made up people with diverse medical experience who are charged with examining existing medical services, emerging technologies and relevant evidence-based clinical practice guidelines.

They then make recommendations to the Department of Vermont Health Access regarding coverage, unit limitations, place of service and appropriate medical necessity of services in the state’s Medicaid programs.